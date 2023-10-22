Is Doctor Octopus in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Explained

One of the most iconic villains in the Spider-Man series is Doctor Octopus. Although the man was thrown into jail in the previous game, some fans may wonder if we will see him again in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For those who are curious, we’ve made this guide to explain this topic in detail.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man 2!*

Doctor Octopus’s Role in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Doctor Octopus does not have a significant role in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and only appears during the ending scene. The big baddies you must face in this game are Kraven and Venom because Otto Octavius is still imprisoned in the supervillain prison, the Raft. He has no hand in the current crisis plaguing the city, remaining safe and secure inside his prison cell.

However, things will likely change in future games. At the end of the game, Norman Osborn has completely lost control after his son, Harry, went into a coma due to losing his Symbiote. Besides preparing to use the G-SERUM, the distressed father approaches Doctor Octopus.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Norman demands the true identity of the Spider-Man, and Otto asks for his reason. After hearing how Norman loses his son, Doctor Octopus says everyone must experience loss. Norman notices the book Otto is holding and asks what he is writing. Doctor Octopus says with an eerie smile, “The final chapter.”

Although the two men have a complicated relationship, it seems that they will cooperate to take down the Spider-Men in the next game. Of course, the Green Goblin will most likely become the next big bad, but Doctor Octopus won’t just stand aside when he has a chance to take revenge on our heroes.

Now that you know the answer to whether Doctor Octopus appears in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can check out other articles on Twinfinite. I recommend reading the best skills guide if you’re looking to beat up baddies with ease.