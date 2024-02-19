HXH in Order: Hunter x Hunter Watch Order With Movies

The valiant expedition of Gon Freecss spans several years, improving his strength and mental fortitude with each arc. So, to help you understand his journey (amongst many others), here’s our explainer on the Hunter x Hunter watch order.

Recommended Videos

How to Watch Hunter x Hunter in Order

The Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation began in 1999 with Nippon Animation, including many episodes and OVAs. Then, by 2011, the series received a reboot to revitalize the characters and the overall storyline. We’re here to explain the two watch orders, whether you want to experience the 1999 or 2011 version.

Hunter x Hunter (1999) Watch Order

Those who want to start with the 1999 rendition can follow this watch order:

Hunter Exam arc: Episodes 1-31

Zoldyck Family arc: Episodes 32-36

Heavens Arena arc: Episodes 37-44

Yorknew City arc/Phantom Troupe arc: Episodes 45-62

Spider OVA: Episodes 1-8

Greed Island OVA: Episodes 1-8

Greed Island Final OVA: Episodes 1-14

Since the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime is a reboot, the two available versions share the same storyline but differ in animation design. For example, the OVAs are a part of the manga’s Phantom Troupe and Greed Island arcs. However, the 1999 adaptation is shorter than its successor and does not disclose the events after the Greed Island narrative.

Hunter x Hunter (2011) Watch Order

The 2011 Hunter x Hunter adaptation features a ton of episodes and two movies set between the adventures of Gon and Killua. Here’s a breakdown of how to watch this rendition in order:

Hunter Exam arc: Episodes 1-26

Heavens Arena arc: Episodes 27-38

Yorknew City arc: Episodes 39-58

Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge film (optional/non-canon)

Greed Island arc: Episodes 59-75

Chimera Ant arc: Episodes 76-81

Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission movie (occurs during the Chimera Ant arc/optional)

Chimera Ant arc: Episodes 82-136

13th Hunter Chairman Election arc: Episodes 137-148

Although there are two movies for the 2011 adaptation, they are optional since they are non-canon and do not occur in the manga. Nonetheless, you can still enjoy the films to get a fresh take on the franchise, in which you’ll learn more about the notorious Scarlet Eyes with Phantom Rouge or the Hunter Association’s past with The Last Mission.

It should be noted that The Last Mission does mention events from the Chimera Ant arc when Gon and Killua are traveling with Kite, so you’ll need to watch the beginning of that storyline to understand this particular film.

If you want to continue with the manga, you can start reading from Chapter 339 to experience the Dark Continent Expedition and Succession Contest arcs, which carry on the compelling Hunter x Hunter journey.

The manga continues to be expanded over time, but it is currently on hiatus due to the creator’s health issues. Keep in mind that the story, at this point, works a bit differently than what you’ve seen, as it focuses moreso on side characters.

That’s everything you need to know about Hunter x Hunter’s watch order. While you are here, be sure to check out our quiz that determines your Nen type.