Even if you received a Hunter’s license, you’ll still need to pass the secret test for your distinct Nen type. These abilities are divided into six categories, each with its own personality type that shapes the user’s entire journey. Typically, you would use the traditional water-in-a-cup method to tell which one you are. However, with this Hunter x Hunter quiz, you can determine it with a series of questions.

To give you an idea of all Hunter x Hunter Nen types, we have Enhancement, Transmutation, Emission, Conjuration, Manipulation, and Specialization. We’ve seen plenty of examples of these users a number of times, both in the anime and manga. The most notable ones, of course, are Gon’s Enhancer type and Killua’s Transmutation, as shown during the Heavens Arena arc.

Although each Nen type is different in one way or another, some share similarities that occasionally blend together. Comparatively, Specialization is the rarest out of all of them. This is due to their versatile skill set, meaning they can dip into other abilities.

Many of these questions on this quiz have been determined by the Nen user’s known traits and the reactions of various characters in the series. So, without further ado, let’s see what Nen category is destined for you with this Hunter x Hunter personality quiz.

What's Your Nen Type? Find Out With Our Hunter X Hunter Personality Quiz Start quiz Continue Play again

So, which one did you end up getting? Are you a trickster like Hisoka? Or are you a master manipulator like Illumi? No matter what, you are definitely a Hunter now (at least in my book), and you can watch/read the series to take a deeper look into all your known Nen users. There are a lot of different Hunter variations out there, so you’ll have plenty of content to enjoy.

But if you feel like you’ve gotten the wrong Nen type in this Hunter x Hunter quiz, don’t hesitate to retake it, and you may get the one you’ve been hoping for.