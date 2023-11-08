How to Watch Attack on Titan in Order (AoT in Order)

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is a huge cultural phenomenon. When we consider the massive boom in anime consumption in the West brought about by the internet, Attack on Titan should be right at the forefront of the conversation.

New fans might get a little confused about what order they should watch the various seasons and some Original Video Animations that act as a filler between seasons. In this article, we will run through how to watch Attack on Titan in order.

The best Attack on Titan watch order

Below you will find our recommended watch order for Attack on Titan. It will bring you to each important story beat, then provide you with suitable background watching to truly immerse yourself in all the twists in the story.

Attack on Titan Season One

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA that focused on Hange, Levi, and Ervin)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth (OVA that focuses on Jean, Sasha)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA that focuses on Jean and Eren)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets – Episodes One and Two (OVA that focuses on Levi)

Attack on Titan Season Two

Attac on Titan: Wall Sina, Goodbye – One and Two (This focuses on Annie Leonhart)

Attack on Titan Season Three – Episodes One through Twelve

Attack on Titan: Lost in the Cruel World

Attack on Titan Season Three – Episodes 13 to the season finale

Attack on Titan Season Four Part One

Attack on Titan Season Four Part Two

Attack on Titan: Final Season – The Final Chapters – Two feature-length episodes.

Do you need to watch the Attack on Titan OVAs?

While it is not essential to watch the Attack on Titan OVAs, it is worth tracking them down and watching them to learn as much as you can about the characters the series is about. You can simply watch the seasons in order if you’re so inclined, however it does add a lot of depth to the story to watch the OVAs.

When did Attack on Titan first release?

Attack on Titan was first released as a manga in 2009. The anime series began in 2013. There have been multiple spin-offs, including other manga, video games, and novels. Written by Hajime Isayama, the series has found worldwide success as both a manga and an anime. The series has even done crossover events with games such as Dead by Daylight.

What is Attack on Titan about?

Attack on Titans centers on the story of the last remaining human civilization. Beset on all sides by massive, murderous giants called Titans, the last vestiges of humanity are protected by three enormous walls. When people need to do battle with the Titans, they utilize Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, steam-powered systems that allow them to rapidly traverse buildings and move through the air.

Central to the story is Eren Yeager, a young man consumed with fear and hatred of the Titans after losing a loved one in a Titan attack. The series follows Eren and his friends and foes as they attempt to learn the skills they need to survive against the Titans and maybe even bring an end to the terrifying threat they pose.

Are There Any Other Attack on Titan Shows?

If you can’t consume enough of that AoT content like the ravenous Titan you are, there is additional content that is entirely non-canonical to the abovementioned list.

The first, Attack on Titan: Junior High is a single-season comedic reimagining of humanity’s struggle for survival, taking the form of a high school slice of life anime. It features the same cast of characters and some amusing parallels to the main series, but of course, has no bearing on the franchise outside of this.

A live action AoT film was released in 2015. It was released in two parts (with the second bearing the subtitle of End of the World), and follows the same general plot of the source material. It does deviate with how it represents the characters — sometimes jarringly so — so it’s perhaps best to look at it as its own original work before going in.

And there you have it, the best order to watch Attack on Titan in. If you have already seen the series and are planning on rewatching it, you might have some fun with our personality quiz to reveal with Titan you are. If you have yet to see the series, we suggest you come back and do it after, so you don’t accidentally spoil anything.