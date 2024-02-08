Minecraft’s latest update, Version 1.21, has slowly begun rolling out its new testing features. One such feature is that of the Wind Charge, an item that drops from the new Breeze enemies that players face in this new update. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use Wind Charges in Minecraft.

How to Use Wind Charges in Minecraft 1.21

To test out the new Wind Charges in Minecraft, players will have to enable snapshots on Minecraft: Java Edition, or previews/beta for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The Wind Charge is currently available in Java Edition and will arrive in the Bedrock Edition soon. If you own Realms, you can test these features out on your Realms, though it’s recommended that you run them on a different file from your main world so it doesn’t get corrupted.

Wind Charge is an item that can’t be crafted. Instead, the only way to acquire one is by defeating the new Breeze enemies. The only place to find them right now is in trial chambers, which makes sense given they’re technically still pre-release enemies. Upon defeating a Breeze, the small cloud-like icon on the ground denotes a Wind Charge you can pick up.

Once acquired, the Wind Charge allows players to launch a powerful air projectile at enemies. This gust can immediately deal damage and also send them flying, making it great for crowd control. Minecraft’s blog post also mentions that skillful players can use the move’s knockback to boost their jumping abilities, which is something worth trying if you’re taking part in the testing phase.

That’s everything you need to know about how to use Wind Charges in Minecraft. Stick to Twinfinite for more Minecraft guides, including a look at how to access Minecraft 1.21’s other noteworthy feature, Vaults. We’ve also got guides on how to make Bamboo Mosaic blocks and a Chiseled Bookshelf.