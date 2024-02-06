Version 1.21 introduces a new reward system deep in the challenging Trial Chambers. However, it won’t be like any standard chest you may have encountered, so we’re here to show you how to open Vaults in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.21 Vaults, Explained

Before we get into the actual opening process, it should be noted that the Vaults feature can only be accessed through Minecraft Preview and Beta. So, you must download the corresponding version in order to access the upcoming features. Afterward, go to the Trial Chambers and locate the Trial key.

Minecraft players won’t be able to access the Vault without the key, even if they attempt to open it. Fortunately, you can find these items quickly, especially if you are a worthy fighter.

Minecraft Trial Key Location

Trials Keys will eject from Trial Spawners after you’ve taken down the mobs from it. Enemies will differ depending on your Trial Chamber layout and the number of players in the server. Thus, if you have a relatively large team, hordes will increase. You’ll face monsters like the Skeletons, Zombies, and the new Breeze boss.

In return, you should receive a Trial Key from a spawner to open the Vault in Minecraft.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Look around the chamber to spot a Vault, but be wary of the area’s traps. I suggest going up ladders and any stairs to uncover rooms that may harness them. After you locate one, use the Trial Key and a bunch of randomized rewards will pop out.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

If you are on a server with multiple players, you won’t have to stress about the rewards being gone. Typically, chests can be looted and leave you hanging, but the Vault ensures that every player gets the chance to earn gifts. Nevertheless, a Vault can only be unlocked once per player, meaning you’ll need to move on to another Trial Chamber once you’ve used your Trial Key.

With that said, you’ll now be able to open Vaults in Minecraft, giving you a personalized set of rewards. For more Version 1.21 and other Mojang Studios content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make use a Crafter.