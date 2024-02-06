Guides

How to Open Vaults in Minecraft

Everyone deserves some treasure!

Minecraft 1.21 Vault
Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Version 1.21 introduces a new reward system deep in the challenging Trial Chambers. However, it won’t be like any standard chest you may have encountered, so we’re here to show you how to open Vaults in Minecraft.

Recommended Videos

Minecraft 1.21 Vaults, Explained

Before we get into the actual opening process, it should be noted that the Vaults feature can only be accessed through Minecraft Preview and Beta. So, you must download the corresponding version in order to access the upcoming features. Afterward, go to the Trial Chambers and locate the Trial key.

Minecraft players won’t be able to access the Vault without the key, even if they attempt to open it. Fortunately, you can find these items quickly, especially if you are a worthy fighter.

Minecraft Trial Key Location

Trials Keys will eject from Trial Spawners after you’ve taken down the mobs from it. Enemies will differ depending on your Trial Chamber layout and the number of players in the server. Thus, if you have a relatively large team, hordes will increase. You’ll face monsters like the Skeletons, Zombies, and the new Breeze boss.

In return, you should receive a Trial Key from a spawner to open the Vault in Minecraft.

Trial Spawner in Minecraft
Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Look around the chamber to spot a Vault, but be wary of the area’s traps. I suggest going up ladders and any stairs to uncover rooms that may harness them. After you locate one, use the Trial Key and a bunch of randomized rewards will pop out.

Rewards from Minecraft Vault
Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

If you are on a server with multiple players, you won’t have to stress about the rewards being gone. Typically, chests can be looted and leave you hanging, but the Vault ensures that every player gets the chance to earn gifts. Nevertheless, a Vault can only be unlocked once per player, meaning you’ll need to move on to another Trial Chamber once you’ve used your Trial Key.

With that said, you’ll now be able to open Vaults in Minecraft, giving you a personalized set of rewards. For more Version 1.21 and other Mojang Studios content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make use a Crafter.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments