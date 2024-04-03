One of the most important aspects of combat in Rise of the Ronin is being able to switch combat styles. You can do this to gain the upper hand on an attacker, and using Violent Gale grants you a significant advantage. Here’s how to use Violent Gale in Rise of the Ronin.

Using Violent Gale in Rise of the Ronin

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Using Violent Gale in Rise of the Ronin can be a challenge at first. You have to swap the combat style that you’re using with R1 + Right Stick, but the timing is key. Change styles directly after you land an attack, and you’ll use a Violent Gale to transition between them. From there you can continue attacking with a seamless switch between styles.

Violent Gale will work while switching between any two combat styles. However, switching between weapons will not have the same effect without the Flash Attack ability. Flash Attack works the same way as Violent Gale, where if you swap weapons just after landing a hit, you’ll perform a Flash Attack and deal damage during a smooth transition.

How to Unlock Violent Gale in Rise of the Ronin

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

You won’t be able to use the Violent Gale ability in Rise of the Ronin until you reach Mastery Level 5 for a given weapon. Once you’ve reached level 5, you’ll unlock the ability and can start practicing the technique. Each weapon type you use will have a separate mastery level, so you won’t be able to use the Violent Gale for the Katana if you’ve only reached level 5 for a Saber.

The Violent Gale ability can also be buffed by certain weapons that you can find throughout the world. The buff will show up in the weapon’s stats, and it’ll appear with a percentage that indicates how much stronger the attack will be.

That's all there is for how to use the Violent Gale ability in Rise of the Ronin. It can be the difference between success and defeat in a fight, so remember to use it often.

