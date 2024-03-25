Best Ranged Weapon in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin offers a solid amount of variety in how you can outfit your swordsman, but this also means it can be hard to know which weapons are definitively the best. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide on what the best ranged weapon is in Rise of the Ronin to help you along.

Rise of the Ronin Bow, Revolver, and Rifle – Which Is the Best Ranged Weapon?

Image Credit: Team Ninja

Based on our time with the game, the Rifle is generally the better ranged weapon you can use in Rise of the Ronin.

While both the revolvers and bows can allow you to deal high DPS against enemies, rifles can put your foes in the ground with only a shot or two via some precise headshots. This makes otherwise time consuming battles much easier to overcome, and allows you to save your strength and resources for situations where ranged weapons aren’t as viable.

The game’s other ranged weapons are still worth using, but your Rifle should always be your first choice whenever you want to deal damage to enemies from afar.

How to Make Best Rifle Build in Rise of the Ronin

With this in mind, you probably want to know how to create a viable build around Rifles in Rise of the Ronin. Luckily, this isn’t too hard to do.

How to Get Best Rifles

To start, find and equip the best Rifles you come across as you progress through the game. You’ll find plenty of different variants if you complete side quests, check out merchants’ stocks whenever possible, and cycle out your gear regularly. Some of the late game ones in particular come with great bonus abilities that increase their usefulness, so make sure you take your time to find the best one once you’re in the title’s latter hours.

Best Stats for Rifle Build

Outside of tracking down and using a Rifle with high stats, you’ll also want to center your character’s skills and stats around making the most of Rifles and the Bayonet. This means you need to increase your Dexterity first and foremost, followed by Strength and Intelligence. This can be done by choosing the Breaker Blade Sharpening Origin, and by completing quests or using items that improve these stats as you play through the game.

Best Styles for Rifle Build

These in turn make the Mumyo-Ryu, Kiheitai Style, and French Training styles your go-to options, as all three scale off of Dexterity and can help you dispatch most enemies in the game with ease. They likewise apply to the game’s other weapons, so you can diversify what you turn to in melee fracases.

Do be aware, however, that all of these are just broad strokes for how to make a Rifle build in Rise of the Ronin. The game is open-ended enough in its character building that you can customize and tweak this framework to your liking. Take some time to experiment, and go with what works best for you.

And with that, you’re all caught up on what the best ranged weapon is in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our other guides on how to increase max health and whether you should side with the Shogunate or Anti-Shogunate to make sure your playthrough is a smooth one.

