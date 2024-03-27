Best Combat Styles in Rise of the Ronin

As you play Rise of the Ronin you’ll encounter different combat styles, some of them even used by history’s most legendary swordsmen. However, a few stand out among the rest. So, here is our list of the best combat styles to use in Rise of the Ronin.

Best Combat Styles to Use in the Rise of the Ronin

Currently, there are nine weapon types in Rise of the Ronin (if you exclude your fists, of course), and each of them has a couple of different combat styles you can use. We picked out one for each weapon, making sure that it’s best both when it comes to damage and flashy attacks. Let’s just dive straight into it, shall we?

Oxtail Blade – Kihetai Style

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee translates to the Kihetai style for the Oxtail Blade in Rise of the Ronin lingo. It’s flashy, dashy, and, most importantly, slashy. The moves are swift, and their animations have perfect flow, always allowing you time to counterspark and then relent against your opponents.

Greatsword – Hoshin-ryu

I prefer odachis over greatswords, but Hoshin-ryu makes me question my choices. Greatswords are so big and heavy in this game that they’ll make you feel like they’re wielding you, not the other way around. However, Hoshin-ryu adds leaps and smashes to your normal combos, making the weapon much more athletic while keeping its destructive power.

Bayonet – Kihetai Style

I don’t know how much the Kihetai used oxtail blades, but they definitely used rifles with bayonets, and if this style is historically accurate, they used them well. You can learn this style from Shinsaku Takasugi or by defeating Shirodayu Shirame, and then transform your rifle’s attacks into those of a naginata or something, with a cool three-round burst ranged attack in the combo as well.

Polearm – Hayabusa-ryu

Hayabasa-ryu is the best polearm combat style in Rise of the Ronin. It’s not even a debate. It has plenty of sweeping and flurry attacks that are perfect for dealing with multiple enemies or just about any guy who tries to outrange you. Plus, it looks crazy cool.

Saber – British Training

British Training for the Saber brings fencing to 19th-century Japan. With the hand behind the back, it makes your combos look very quick and fluid while keeping your damage high. Ultimately, you have an attack called “Pardon Me, Old Chap.” What more do you need?

Odachi – Yagyu Shinkage-ryu

The odachi is my most played weapon, and Yagyu Shinkage-ryu has to be the best combat style for it in Rise of the Ronin. It incorporates many vertical slashes in its combos, which are quick and effective against both slow and fast enemies. Plus, it counters most of the other styles used by the different bosses in the game.

Paired Swords – Niten Ichi-ryu

Straight from the Book of Five Rings comes Niten Ichi-ryu for the paired swords. This style turns you into Miyamoto Mushashi, where you swing both swords simultaneously instead of the usual one-two combos in other styles. Because you’ll be clicking less, it gives you more time to react to your opponent’s moves.

Katana – Mugai-ryu

The Mugai-ryu for the katana is similar to Gikei-ryu. However, there is more control in your attacks with this one, and you won’t feel as if you’re locked in animations all the time. Moreover, with proper outfit choices, it could turn you into a Rise of the Ronin replica of Zatoichi.

Spear – Jitokuin-ryu

Lastly, we have the Jitokuin-ryu for the spear. This overhead style’s main purpose is to decimate as many opponents in as few sweeps as possible. Additionally, the vertical slashes in your combo are great for outranging and taking down single enemies.

That does it for our list of the best combat styles to use in the Rise of the Ronin. The only thing you need now is a perfect weapon to complement your move set. Also, if you want to learn more about the game, do check out the Rise of the Ronin section of our website.

