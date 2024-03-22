All Endings in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin differs from most other soulslikes in that player choices can affect the story. However, how these choices affect the story might be slightly confusing. For that reason, we’re breaking down every possible ending in Rise of the Ronin so you can keep track of your story.

As you might expect with a topic like this, there are definitely spoilers ahead, so continue at your own risk.

Rise of the Ronin Endings

The first thing to note is that while Rise of the Ronin offers several choices, everything after The Battle of Toba-Fushimi plays out roughly the same way. The choices are mostly there to let you pick the side of history you want to witness, but as the story follows history, there is really only one outcome.

The story concludes when Katsu Kaishu and Saigo Takamori meet to discuss the surrender of the Shogunate forces threatening Edo. This meeting finally brought peace to Japan and ushered in a new age, though it also meant the end of the Samurai age. The game ends with the promise that “new horizons await,” which could easily hint at future DLC.

There’s one slight difference in how your story ends, and it lies entirely with how you choose to deal with your antagonistic Blade Twin.

Kill Your Blade Twin Ending

If you choose to kill your Blade Twin after all of their deeds, they imagine the sunrise as Edo ablaze. This then quickly reminds them of being a child in their burning village, and they thank you for stopping them from causing the same harm they experienced.

Spare Your Blade Twin Ending

The spare ending leads to your character punching their Blade Twin through the area’s gate. You point out a nearby family as evidence of people who would suffer if they had succeeded in razing Edo to the ground. Instead of getting revenge for your childhood, it would directly cause others the same pain you experienced.

Your Blade Twin takes this offer of a new Japan to heart but says they will instead “watch things unfold from some far-off place.” They reaffirm your connection to each other and symbolically drive their sword into the ground on their way out.

If you also saved Ryoma Sakamoto in your timeline, there will be a scene in the credits where they meet by chance on the streets of New York City.

The best part of the journey to the Rise of the Ronin ending is that you can rework the timeline from the Testament of the Soul at the Longhouse anytime to play on the other side of the story. If you want to unlock the trophy for playing with every AI character, this will be a must.

