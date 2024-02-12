Helldivers 2 is an action-packed game with lots of equipment for players to acquire. These pieces are called Stratagems. There are dozens of them and they all have different and unique purposes. Here is our guide on how to use the Supply Pack in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Supply Pack in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 Supply Pack is a backpack that gives ammunition to other Helldivers during missions. It is a very important Stratagem because it refills the ammo for your allies during battles, and that’s vital if you plan to win a fight.

To successfully unlock the Supply Pack in Helldivers 2, there are several steps you need to follow. First, you need to complete missions and earn XP to reach the desired level.

Supply Pack requires players to be on Level 3 to unlock it. Also make sure to reach that level in the Engineering Bay, since it’s a Stratagem from that area. As you progress through the Engineering Bay, you unlock the belonging Stratagems, including the Supply Pack.

When you reach Level 3, go to the Destroyer ship and access its Ship Management console. That’s the place where you manage and decide what to do with the Stratagems you acquire. Find the Engineering Bay tab under the console and search for Supply Pack. Select it to be able to use it during missions and battles.

How to Use Supply Pack in Helldivers 2

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

After you follow all of the steps listed above, it will be at your full disposal in Helldivers 2. Now you can deploy at any time to make sure your gun barrels are always locked and loaded.

Don’t overuse it though. Use it wisely and strategically to spread ammunition equally between all of your teammates and, of course, you. That’s the only way to make sure you are fully prepared and equipped for any obstacle and enemy that comes your way.

That’s all you need to know about how to use, unlock, and equip Supply Pack in Helldivers 2. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check how to join public online multiplayer or how to fix the not getting rewards issue.