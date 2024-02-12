Need some help on how to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards issues? After all, there’s nothing more annoying than grinding through a bug-slaying mission, only to receive nothing by way of a prize afterwards. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips on how to fix this.

How to Fix Rewards Not Unlocking in Helldivers 2

As of right now, there is no way to fix rewards not unlocking in Helldivers 2. Fortunately, the developer Arrowhead Game Studios is hard at work on a fix as we speak.

That comes courtesy of the Helldivers 2 Discord server, so we recommend joining that to keep tabs on when the issue is resolved. Users of the Helldivers 2 subreddit are also sharing their own reports of the problem, so rest assured you aren’t the only one dealing with it.

At this time, it means most usual bug fix methods won’t have any impact on your Helldivers 2 rewards not unlocking. Reinstalling the game will do nothing, or verifying the game files if you’re playing on PC via Steam.

As part of an attempt to fix this problem and overall matchmaking issues, the Helldivers 2 servers were taken offline on February 11, 2024. Unfortunately, a dev update following the downtime in the Discord revealed that the issue may still persist. They recommend restarting the game entirely if your rewards aren’t unlocking, but this isn’t guaranteed to work.

It’s certainly annoying, though. Grinding through a long extraction mission of bug-slaying glory with no rewards is bound to cause frustration. All you can do is try the restart as advised by the devs. Then, you’ll need to lock into the game’s Discord and X page, in the hope a resolution arrives shortly.

That's all for this guide!