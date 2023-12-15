The cold wind blows through the Entity’s realm this month as Dead By Daylight‘s Bone Chill event begins! The snowmen are creepier than ever and there are piles of snowskulls lying around the place. But what can we do with these horrific snowballs? Find out below how to use snowskulls in Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023.

How to Get and Use Snowskulls in Dead By Daylight Bone Chill

As you enter a new game of Dead By Daylight during the 2023 Bone Chill event, you will see evil snowmen and piles of odd-looking snowballs. Upon closer inspection, you will actually notice that they’re no ordinary snowballs! These piles of snowskulls are a new addition to the Bone Chill event in Dead By Daylight.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Both Survivors and Killers can use the snowskulls by approaching a pile and interacting with it. While holding snowskulls, a Survivor character will have a snowy flurry around them to indicate they still have snowskulls left. Each character can hold five snowskulls at a time and when they run out they can reload at any snowskull pile.

The creepy snowballs don’t do much to hinder any player. You can throw them at another player, both friends and foes, and gain some bloodpoints for hitting them with a snowball. If the other player is hiding inside a snowman, then your snowball will explode the snowman, leaving that player out in the open once more.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Some of the Bone Chill 2023 challenges require you to hit other players with snowskulls, so it is worth trying it out during every match you play. It might take a few tries to get a good aim, but soon you will be raking in the BP with every snowball throw!

That’s all you need to know about throwing snowskull snowballs in the Dead By Daylight Bone Chill event this year. For more Dead By Daylight hints and tips, including how to change player profiles, check out some of our guides below.