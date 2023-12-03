How to Use a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter 5 has brought so many new features, items, and weapons including the Ballistic Shield. Here is how to find and use the Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Find and Use Ballistic Shields in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Ballistic Shields can be found as floor loot or in chests around the island and on the Train. There may even be an NPC you can purchase one from! Once you get your hands on one it will appear in your inventory. Equip it as you would any weapon and your character will hold it as they walk and run. The only weapon you can use with a Ballistic Shield is the pistol so make sure you grab a pistol as soon as you can. When you hold the shield you will be able to defend yourself by aiming and blocking, and then fire the pistol at the same time.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Ballistic Shield has limited HP so use it sparingly and swap it out with a fresh one whenever you can. The worst thing is having your shield break in the middle of a fight! A Ballistic Shield has a total of 350 HP before it breaks but it also can be weakened at times which leaves you vulnerable for a moment.

If you want to defeat an opponent who is using a Ballistic Shield then use a shotgun and try to get headshots, or get your explosives out. Those can deal some decent damage even if the enemy has a shield. The shield also has no effect on the person from behind so it is easy to sneak up on them while they are fighting someone ahead.

That is all you need to know about the Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1! For more hints and tips on how to survive this new season, find further guides below.