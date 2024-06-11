There are 27 different characters and four mega units that you can add to your team in Squad Busters, but you won’t start off with a full roster. Here’s how to unlock new characters in Squad Busters.

How Do You Unlock New Characters in Squad Busters?

There are two different methods to unlock new characters in Squad Busters: opening chests and buying characters. Unfortunately, both have their issues.

The first method is to utilize chests. Opening chests has a low chance of rewarding you with a new character. The rarity of the chest will always match the rarity of the character you’ve earned.

To unlock chests, you’ll need to use keys. Luckily, you’ll passively earn these as you play the game, so you always have a chance to unlock chests. However, this will require patience. Alternatively, you can buy keys in the in-game shop.

The problem with this method is that it relies heavily on luck. The low chance of winning a character could leave you searching for some time or spending plenty of gold trying.

The other option is to simply buy characters in the shop directly. While this will remove the element of chance from the equation, it can quickly become expensive, especially if you want to fill your squad.

However, there appear to be ways to force the game to guarantee you get the three starter Epic characters, namely Witch, Archer Queen, and Barbarian King.

As you progress through the Battle Pass, you’ll unlock the Witch, but it’s important not to collect her – at least for now. Similarly, the Archer Queen is a reward for linking the game to your Supercell ID – don’t do this yet.

The reason for ignoring those two characters is that the Barbarian King is usually a random reward from Epic Chests. Unlocking either the Witch or Archer Queen will make one of them spawn in the next available Epic Chest. Failing to collect either will force the first Epic Chest you find to spawn the Barbarian King.

Once you’ve collected your reward, you can then grab the Witch from the battle pass and link your Supercell ID to recruit the Archer Queen.

