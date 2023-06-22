How to Transfer Demo Save Data in Final Fantasy 16
Demo players rejoice!
Game demos are always nice, as they give you a taste of what’s to come before playing the full game. But you know what’s better? Game demos that let you transfer your progress over to the full game. Here’s how to transfer your demo save data in Final Fantasy 16.
Final Fantasy 16 Demo Save Data Transfer
If you played the Final Fantasy 16 demo, you’ll have gotten to experience some of the first act. Whatever levels you’ve gained, along with skills and upgrades and equipment, will all be carried over to the full game.
As long as you’ve loaded the full game on the same system you played the Final Fantasy 16 demo on, the game will automatically check your console and detect the save data. You’ll then see a prompt onscreen stating that your demo save data has been transferred.
Upon booting up the game and getting to the main menu, select the Continue or Load Game options to find your demo save data. Simply select that file and you’re good to go –you’ll pick up right where you left off from the demo. And that’s pretty much it.
