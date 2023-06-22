How to Transfer Demo Save Data in Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix

Game demos are always nice, as they give you a taste of what’s to come before playing the full game. But you know what’s better? Game demos that let you transfer your progress over to the full game. Here’s how to transfer your demo save data in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 Demo Save Data Transfer

If you played the Final Fantasy 16 demo, you’ll have gotten to experience some of the first act. Whatever levels you’ve gained, along with skills and upgrades and equipment, will all be carried over to the full game.

As long as you’ve loaded the full game on the same system you played the Final Fantasy 16 demo on, the game will automatically check your console and detect the save data. You’ll then see a prompt onscreen stating that your demo save data has been transferred.

Upon booting up the game and getting to the main menu, select the Continue or Load Game options to find your demo save data. Simply select that file and you’re good to go –you’ll pick up right where you left off from the demo. And that’s pretty much it.

That’s all you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s demo save data transfer. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to level up fast and how to get Gil quickly.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts