How to Solve Upper Citadel Puzzle in The Lost Crown

Exploring the Upper Citadel can be pretty tricky with the abundance of defenses scattered around the area. So, if you are currently stuck at the one with the statues, here’s how to solve the Upper Citadel puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Upper CitadelPuzzle Solution

As you explore the Upper Citadel to find Anahita, you’ll need to use your weapons to solve multiple puzzles. First, you must perform a Ranged Attack with your bow and arrow on the wheel near the statues.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Wall jump on the left side to reach the pole and recall your bow to jump on the platform in the middle. You must hit the wheel in the middle again and quickly drop down to the pole below.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Now, jump up to the wooden platform on the right and interact with the lever to the left, lowering the object down.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

At this point, it’s time to return to the ground near the statues (with your bow still in the middle wheel.) Wall jump on the left side again, but this time, you must go on top of the wooden platform. You’ll perform a few wall jumps to reach the top, where you’ll need to hit another wheel.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

With the bow stuck on the left wheel, players must return to the wooden platform. Jump below and quickly dash to the right to reach the pole.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Now, you can interact with the lever again to take you up and hit the last wheel to solve The Lost Crown puzzle.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you happen to mess up a few times (like I did), just start back from square one near the statues. It also helps that Sargon doesn’t necessarily take any fall damage. Thus, it makes things easier to maneuver around the Upper Citadel and almost everywhere else.

After you reach the top floor, I recommend going to the right to interact with the Wak Wak tree as a checkpoint. There will still be a few more along the way, allowing you to replenish your health, potions, and arrows. Plus, you can use Fast Travel locations if need be to get any upgrades from the shops.

The upcoming showdown can be relatively challenging to complete. However, you will receive some tips and tricks from characters to get Sargon better suited for battle.

That does it for our guide on how to solve the Upper Citadel puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the double jump ability.