How to Solve Court Of Savantae Ruins Puzzle In Wuthering Waves

Court of Savantae Ruins in Wuthering Waves is an intriguing area within the Whining Aix’s Mire region of the game. There are two major environmental puzzles to solve here, and they both drop key items called Guide Crystals, which you need to unlock a premium chest nearby. Continue reading to learn how to solve the Court of Savantae Ruins puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Court Of Savantae Ruins Pressure Platform Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The first Court of Savantae Ruins puzzle is related to pressure plates, which you need to solve to open the door of the building with a massive cube levitating over its head. There are six pressure plates and only one metallic cube to light the path. The other metallic cube is locked behind a contraption on a nearby rock. You have to use Rover’s Levitate ability to activate the plates in the correct order to open up the locked door ahead.

The right pattern to activate the pressure plates is behind the two rocks in the area. You will find two circular platforms with six light tubes. The light tube denotes the six pressure platforms. You will notice that the right platform has two blue light tubes and four red ones. The blue ones represent the order of pressure plates you need to activate.

Return to the pressure plates and activate the topmost plate and the second one on the right. You can put the magnetic cube on one of the plates and stand on the other.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once you have activated these, the other magnetic cube will be available for use. You will also notice that the left circular platform now has three blue light tubes. Grab the two cubes and put them on the first two platforms on the left, then stand on the second platform from the right. This should open up the locked door. Head inside to collect the Guide Crystal and open the Advanced Supply Chest.

Court of Savantae Ruins Energy Matrix Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

There’s another similar-looking building with a massive cube ahead and an energy matrix puzzle. Solving this will get you the second Guide Crystal.

To solve the Court of Savantae Ruins energy matrix puzzle, you will need to assemble four components to fill the highlighted area of the matrix. However, you will find only two components in the vicinity. The third one is trapped behind the vine trap ahead, which you can access by burning the vine trap with the explosive charge nearby.

To get the fourth and final component, head in the opposite direction of the energy matrix, and you will find it next to a small cube.

There are various ways to complete the matrix. The only thing you need to know is that a component can fit even when overlapping one of the grey slots. Keep that in mind and you should be able to fill in the highlighted areas pretty quickly.

Once you have completed the matrix, head inside the building to grab the second Guide Crystal and open the Advanced Supply Chest.

What To Do With Guide Crystals In Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Go to the top of the second building, and you will notice a cliff ahead. There’s another structure there with a levitating cube. Head there, and you will come across a group of Exiles.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Eliminate the Exile enemies and head to the leftmost side of the cliff. You will find two small cube projections here. Now, insert Guide Crystals into them to get a premium chest. Open it to get Union XP, Astrite, Shell Credits, and crafting materials.

And that’s it! That sums up our guide on how to solve Court of Savantae Ruins Puzzles in Wuthering Waves. For more on WuWa, check our guide on the highest chair location and how to increase the Union Level.

