How to Solve Athos’s Confession Puzzle in Genshin Impact

The Fontaine region in Genshin Impact contains many treasure chests waiting for players to discover. Besides defeating guards protecting these riches, you can find hidden chests by cracking treasure maps. One of them is called Athos’s Confession, which you can get from an underwater ruin.

Genshin Impact Athos’s Confession Treasure Chest Location

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Athos’s Confession is hidden inside a clam in an underwater ruin north of the Tower of Ipsissimus. This is one of several hidden locations you must visit during the Search in the Algae Sea, where you attempt to craft the Holy Blade of Narzissenkreuz.

There is a Teleportation Waypoint right at the entrance. If you use it to teleport to this area, you can simply head inside and turn to your left. The clam will be sitting at the corner of the chamber, and you can use Normal Attack to force it open.

According to the treasure map, you can find the treasure chest somewhere near the Lumidouce Harbor. You must jump off the port and use your Wind Glider to reach the island at the northeast side of the harbor.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

On the west side of the beach, you will discover a suspicious-looking rock formation with a pickaxe and a basket. Approaching the spot will trigger the option to dig the ground. If you click it, you will uncover an Exquisite Chest, which grants you five Primogems and other valuables.

Before leaving the area, I highly recommend you complete the timed challenge on this small island. You simply need to use the floating jellyfish to climb the waterfall within one minute, and you can obtain a Common Chest as a reward.

That’s all you need to know about the location of Athos’s Confession treasure chest. Twinfinite has more Genshin Impact content you can read, such as the Freeman’s Announcement puzzle guide. Like Athos’s Confession, you can also obtain this treasure map from an underwater clam.