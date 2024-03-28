How to Save Soji in Rise of the Ronin

Though it might seem like the fates of your friends are sealed, it’s actually possible to save most of your allies in Rise of the Ronin. That’s why we’re here to show you how to save Soji with this detailed guide on the subject.

Rise of the Ronin Soji – How to Max Out Bond Level and Save Soji

As is the case with the other characters you can save, Soji’s fate can only be altered if you carry out a few specific steps in Rise of the Ronin.

The first is to max out your Bond level with Soji. To do so, you need to first complete the main mission “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto.” Once you do, his Bond Missions can be unlocked so long as you complete a few main story missions to trigger them.

We’ve listed said Bond Missions down below along with the main missions that unlock them.

The Supreme Swordsman Becomes available after you finish the Fate of the Vanquished main mission. Also, you need to have finished the Ikeda Inn Incident mission for the Shogunate faction.

A Moment of Brilliance This Bond Mission is only available after you complete The Supreme Swordsman and the Feud in Aburanokoji main mission



Once these missions are complete, you can return to the mission where his death occurs with the Testament of the Soul. When you do, it will then be possible to avert his death thanks to your bond and Soji can live to hone his swordsmanship another day.

Can You Prevent Soji’s Death on the First Playthrough?

As for whether you can prevent Soji from dying on your first playthrough of Rise of the Ronin, our experience points to no.

Soji’s death seems to be a scripted event, and can only be averted after you’ve seen it once. This would put it in line with that of Ryoma Sakamoto, who can also be saved but is scripted to die in the base experience.

It’s not ideal if you were hoping to save all of your friends with minimal replays, but the Testament of the Soul makes this process fairly painless.

What Do You Get for Saving Soji? Explained

And besides, the reward for saving Soji is more than worth the hassle.

In addition to getting to know Soji is alive at the end of Rise of the Ronin, you also are treated to the Farewell, Black Cat Trophy. This is one of the trickier accolades you can unlock, and takes you one step closer to obtaining the game’s Platinum Trophy.

And that’s everything we have on how to save Soji in Rise of the Ronin. For help with other life-or-death matters related to the cast of characters, you can check out our guides on whether or not you can save Taka and whether you should kill or spare Naosuke Ii.

