If you’re gunning for the platinum trophy, you’ll need to know how to save Ryoma’s life in Rise of the Ronin. As a fairly extensive RPG, it’s no surprise that there are branching storylines and consequences that can necessitate numerous playthroughs. To get the Twilight Fencer trophy, you’ll need to prevent Ryoma from dying.

How to Stop Ryoma Dying in Rise of the Ronin

The only way to save Ryoma’s life and get the Twilight Fencer trophy in Rise of the Ronin is to complete the first four of his Bond Missions before proceeding too far into the main story.

As with many RPGs, each major NPC in your Ronin’s life comes with an array of character-specific quests to complete. Doing so increases your bond with that character, and alters their fate down the line. Ryoma’s Bond Missions automatically unlock as you progress through the story, though you only need to complete the first four to save Ryoma’s life. Those Bond Missions are as follows:

The Men from Tosa

The Two Apprentices

A House Divided

The Ties That Bind

Image Source: Team Ninja

The Omi Inn Incident Quest

With those quests completed, you can then progress to the main story mission called The Omi Inn Incident. During this mission, you have to aid Ryoma as his quarters are stormed by enemies. This involves fighting off several waves of enemies, alongside some high-level grunts. It wraps up with a boss fight against your Blade Twin.

After that fight you have another cutscene with Ryoma. If you failed to complete the first four Bond Missions, he’ll die and you won’t get the trophy. If you did, the Twilight Fencer award should pop up!

However, if you want to return to get the trophy, you can use the Testament of the Soul at a Longhouse to replay the mission, making sure you complete the bond missions before the key part of the story that ends in Ryoma’s death.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out whether you should spare or kill Naosuke Li. We’ve also got a look at the best character bonds to level up, and all endings in Rise of the Ronin.

