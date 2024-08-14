If you want some flexibility between running and passing the ball during an offensive play, your best bet is running an RPO in Madden 25. RPO stands for run/pass options, a perfect audible-like play for your quarterback to make to trick the defense with quick decision-making. Here’s how to run RPO (Run Pass Options) in Madden 25.

Running an RPO in Madden 25

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

To select an RPO, go to “Play Type” while selecting a play. While there are a multitude of RPO plays within any playbook in Madden 25, the majority of them consist of your quarterback handing the ball to the running back as the default move with the option to pass to a receiver through a split-second button press. If you’re going to pass to a receiver, you must press the button immediately after the snap, since the default run play will initiate if you don’t press it in time.

Below are all your options for running a basic RPO play:

Snap the ball and quickly read the defense.

Running the ball is the default play, so don’t press any further buttons if you’re running.

Passing to a receiver requires you to quickly press the button assigned to the targeted receiver, so press the corresponding receiver button immediately after the snap.

Running the Read Option has the QB running for yardage instead of the running back. To run the Read Option, hold the ‘Hike’ button as indicated on the screen.

Running the Read Option with a Pitch will have the QB toss the ball as he’s running. Simply press L1/LB while running a Read Option to pitch the ball to the running back.

Running an RPO play can be tricky due to the short time window needed to pass the ball or Pitch it, but it’s very useful for confusing the defense and adapting to situations. Now that you know how to run an RPO in Madden 25, why not check out our other guides covering all the relocation teams and various tips like how to run read options and more in Madden 25?

