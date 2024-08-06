How to Return to Main World After Beating the Final Boss in Cat Quest 3

Unless you’re a very serious completionist, you’ll want to return to the main world after beating any kind of open world game. That was certainly the case for me in Cat Quest 3, but the process was confusing at first. To help you, we’re here to explain how to return to the main world after beating the final boss in Cat Quest 3.

How to Get Back to Main World in Cat Quest 3

When you beat the final boss in Cat Quest 3, you’ll be sent back to the main menu and introduced to New Game+. You can choose to continue your game or start a new one in a new save slot.

However, if you hit continue, the save that loads is the one before the final boss, as if you never beat the game. Your little cat pirate wakes up outside the door to the final area, yet to complete the game’s main objective of finding the North Star Treasure.

Heading through that door just starts the end of the game again, eventually taking you back to the main menu. The game doesn’t explain it, but there is a way to get back to the main world from here.

If you turn around and head to the other end of the path leading to the door you spawn by, you’ll be able to interact with the plinth there, which gives you the ability to interact with it again to head to the entrance of this cave.

So all you need to do is interact with it, then head out of the cave entrance you came through initially. Then, you’ll be free to clean up any collectibles or side quests you didn’t finish earlier, or use your recently earned gold to upgrade your weapons.

So, while the game doesn’t explain it, it’s actually very easy to head back to the main world after beating the final boss in Cat Quest 3. For more tips on the game, check out our guides on how to find all of the Lovepurr Chronicles books, and how to rewrite them after.

