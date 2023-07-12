How to Receive an Honorable Discharge in BitLife

Even in BitLife, you can spend your entire life in the military—or at least until you’re of retirement age. That could mean investing nearly 50 years of your Bitizen’s life to a noble profession, but does it have to be that way? Maybe you did it out of necessity and found your calling elsewhere. In that case, you can cut your military service in BitLife short with an honorable discharge.

How to Get an Honorable Discharge in BitLife

Receiving an Honorable Discharge in BitLife is actually pretty easy, but there are a few requirements you should be aware of. Start by:

Spending four years in the military. It doesn’t matter what branch of the military you’ve enlisted in—the Marines, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force—so long as you’ve spent a minimum of four years there to be eligible for an honorable discharge. You don’t even have to get deployed, either. Keep your record clean. I know it’s tempting to harass your co-workers, but it can and will work against you. That’s not to say you can’t sleep around or start a rumor or two, just keep it non-violent and crime-free. Request an honorable discharge. Open up the Job tab and select your military branch at the top. From there, select ‘Discharge’ and hope for the best.

That’s all it takes to get an Honorable Discharge in BitLife. As long as you’ve spent four years in any branch, and kept your nose clean, there’s a good chance your request is granted. Now how about something tougher, like becoming an astronaut? If you want to have a good laugh, I highly suggest pursuing a career as a porn star instead!