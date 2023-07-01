Image Source: Candywriter

How would you like to visit the blackness of space as an astronaut in BitLife? If you’ve got your hands on the Astronaut Job Pack, that career is only a few taps away. You’ll enroll in college, space training, and eventually into the unknown. For all your space cadets, here’s what it takes to become an Astronaut in BitLife.

How to Become an Astronaut in BitLife

As mentioned before, the Astronaut career in BitLife is part of the aptly named Astronaut Job Pack. Unfortunately, that means making a small purchase, but if you’re cool with that or already have, then let’s move on:

Finish high school with excellent grades. College is in your future and the only way you’re getting in is if you don’t slack on your school work. Study hard, stay out of trouble, and graduate high school. Pursue a STEM degree. You have a couple options: Chemistry, Physics, Engineering, Mathematics, and Technology. It doesn’t matter which one you choose, but Physics would certainly complete the picture! Get your pilot’s license. Ideally, you want to try and get your pilot’s license as soon as possible. It’s easier with a degree, but it doesn’t hurt to try beforehand. Just be aware that training can result in death. Now it’s onto Space Academy. The option is under ‘Special Careers’ in the Occupation tab. It’s going to cost you some dough, though, but applying for a scholarship is also an option. Either way, you have to work at it like any job, by boosting your skill and putting in the hours! Invest time into your courses. Astronaut training is split into three courses: Fitness, Flight, and Technical. You need to invest an equal amount of time in all three. Once the course is over and you graduate, you’ll be asked to apply as a recruit!

Well, folks, that’s what it takes to become an astronaut in BitLife. It isn’t for the faint of heart, that’s for sure. If you want to live a quieter life, why not try being a factory worker? There’s not a lot of money in that, though, in which case becoming a billionaire is always an option, too.

