How to Quit & Exit Game in Palworld

In Palworld, one of the most important aspects of the game is being able to use your Pals to farm and harvest resources. That can involve some idle time as a player, but unfortunately idle time can lead to your base being raided if you don’t quit the game. Here’s how to properly quit and exit Palworld.

Can Palworld Be Paused?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Something to keep in mind while playing Palworld is that there really is no way to pause the game. That means that any time you step away from your desk or put your controller down, you’ll be leaving the game running and leaving your base(s) susceptible to attack.

Pressing any of the usual pause buttons will only bring up the inventory menu where you can activate your stats or the map, neither of which will stop the world around you. You’ll be able to see and hear all of your Pals still working away even while you’re not, so you can at least be sure that your farm will remain operational while your attention is elsewhere.

The best way to make sure that you don’t incur any irreparable damages to your base – i.e. runaway fires – is to always fully exit them game every time you step away.

How to Quit Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In order to quit Palworld, you’ll have to navigate your way through your inventory menu to the right-most tab that says Options. From there, all the way at the bottom of the screen is a button that just says Return to Title.

When you select that, Palworld will give you one more confirmation screen while telling you that it will save your progress when you go to the title, and pressing yes will take you back to the menu. This is the only way to ensure that you’re not going to be getting attacked while you’re not paying attention, even if you’re only playing in a single-player world.

That’s all there is to know about how to quit and exit Palworld. If you want to be extra confident that it’s closed, you can close the app on Xbox or close out of Steam to make sure that there’s no way that it’s still running. For more guides on Palworld, check out some of the other posts below.