How to Quickly Level Weapon Mastery in Throne and Liberty

As you play Throne and Liberty, more progression systems make themselves known to you. One of those is the weapon mastery system. So today, we’ll tell you how to quickly level your weapon mastery in Throne and Liberty.

How Do You Quickly Level Your Weapon Mastery in Throne and Liberty?

Leveling your weapon’s masteries in Throne and Liberty allows you to choose from some fairly impactful passive perks. Each weapon has three different branches that usually focus on a couple of different aspects.

For example, the dagger’s first tree focuses on a range of defense stats like evasion, health regen, and resistance. Next, the dagger’s second tree focuses on hit chance, buff duration, and silence/weaken chance. Finally, the dagger’s third tree is all about critical hit chance, base damage, critical damage, and attack speed.

While this is fairly clear for every weapon, leveling these masteries sadly is not. It seems that NCSoft has not yet updated the tooltips at the time of this writing. A more recent change to how you level masteries has gone into effect, where masteries are no longer leveled by you simply using a particular weapon type.

Instead, you need an item that simply gives you weapon mastery experience. What is that item? It’s called Training Dew and it’s acquired in two different ways. First, you can complete contracts that usually don’t amount to more than go here, kill X, retrieve Y, rinse, repeat.

The second way you get Training Dew is by completing Co-op Dungeons with teams of friends or randoms. Now, the amount of Training Dew you get from contracts is two to three times smaller than Co-op dungeons. That said if you complete six contracts all at once, the amount of Training Dew you earn is roughly equivalent to three Co-op Dungeons.

So, while you could spend 20 minutes or more doing a Co-op Dungeon for 10,000 exp of Training Dew, you could likely complete three or four contracts—which are easier by the way—for over one-and-a-half times the amount of Training Dew weapon mastery experience. Just make sure you use Training Dew as soon as you get it because it will expire after sitting in your inventory for 24 hours…for whatever reason.

