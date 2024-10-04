Being stuck on a boss and having to fight them over and over is never a good time. That’s why we are here to tell you everything you need on how to defeat Oblivion Skeleton Commander in Throne and Liberty. This boss is not one of the hardest, but will give you a hard time if you are not careful.

How To Defeat Oblivion Skeleton Commander In Throne And Liberty

The Oblivion Skeleton Commander is waiting for you at level 10 of Taedal’s Tower. Overall, there is no specific equipment we would recommend, as he does not seem to have specific weaknesses. Instead, keep in mind to stock up on food and eat it just before the fight, so you get better heat and a higher critical rate. Also, bring some mana potions.

As soon as you get in, start hitting the boss. Continue hitting the Skeleton until, suddenly, one of your attacks will be blocked. As soon as you see this, get ready, as the bag of bones will launch a dodge attack. The best way to avoid this attack is to be ready to jump at the right time. If you do this correctly, you will come out unscathed.

Image Source: Amazon Games

After the first dodge attack, just keep your distance and continue jumping and dodging – basically, always be on the move. If you attack from a distance, it is possible the skeleton will do more dodge attacks without much of a warning. But having a bit of distance will make sure you have enough time to get out of his way.

Sometimes, the Skeleton will also do a kind of ground pound move, often two in a row. Keep your distance and remember to jump as soon as he hits the ground. Keep moving and block his projectiles whenever possible.

When the Skeleton has had several damage points, he will rest for a second. That’s your cue to get away as far as possible, as the dodge attack that follows will be one of his deadliest. It could very much be a one hit kill if you are not strong enough. After that, go back to hitting him and blocking and sending back his projectiles.

Having learned the right timing and movement, the Skeleton Commander should not be much of a threat. Defeat him and you will get some good rewards, such as a precious weapon Growthstone, an armor Growthstone, accessory Growthstone, and a rare recovery crystal.

That’s all we have on how to defeat Oblivion Skeleton Commander in Throne and Liberty. For more guides on the game, we’ve got you covered with topics on how to add friends and how to make guild bases.

