The latest PS exclusive, Foamstars, is up and running and players seem to be having a lot of fun playing the game. As with any online shooter, ranked matches are available in different forms and modes. Here is our guide on how to play Ranked in Foamstars.

Foamstars Ranked Matches Modes

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you want to play ranked matches, you can do that playing on your own, or as a part of a team. Here are all ranked match modes in Foamstars.

Ranked Party Lonestar (solo-based)

Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe (team-based)

Both Ranked Party Lonestar and Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe will be available to play in certain periods of every season. It’s also worth noting that if you choose to play the team-based mode, up to four players can be part of one crew. Players compete to achieve as high a rank as possible.

Foamstars Ranks and Tiers

Ranked matches classify players into seven ranks in total. Achieving the higher ones brings rewards to the most successful competitors. Here are all the ranks in Foamstars. They are listed from lowest to highest.

Bronze Star

Silver Star

Gold Star

Platinum Star

Diamond Star

Superstar

Party Legend

If you want to check your placement, you first need to pass through Rank Placement. That’s the place where you spend your Rank Points (RP) in order to start the five-round match (trial), based on which you will be evaluated and ranked. After the match is over and the fifth round comes to an end, you will have your final rank and placement.

Also, don’t forget that PS Plus is required for online play in Foamstars. It seems like a very fun game to play with your friends. As the title suggests, the main ammo of the game is foam, which you use for practically everything – attacking, building, and defending.

That’s all you need to know about ranked matches in Foamstars and how to play them. For more Foamstars content on Twinfinite, check our complete trophy list or how to unlock the season pass.