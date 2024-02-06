Foamstars is the new Splatoon-like from Playstation and it’s out now! One of the fun ways to gauge a game’s length is to look at its trophy list. How many levels are there? How many stages? Are there grindy Trophies? See what this new zany multiplayer shooter is all about with the Foamstars complete trophy list.

All Foamstars Trophies

Below is the full list of Trophies you can earn in Square Enix’s new 4v4 sud shooter, Foamstars.

Trophy Name Description Trophy Rarity Smash the Star Win in Smash the Star.

*Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded Bronze Rubber Duck Party Win in Rubber Duck Party.

*Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded Bronze Happy Bath Survival Win in Happy Bath Survival.

*Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded Bronze Give It Up For The Party Legend Win in Ranked Party. Bronze Nice Save! Score a Nice Save on a teammate.

*Lounge and private parties excluded Bronze Foamed Up Foam up an opponent.

*Lounge and private parties excluded Bronze Nice Chill! Chill 10 opponents.

*Lounge and private parties excluded Bronze One To Watch Win an award in any area. Bronze Nice Squad! Clear a Squad Mission on Normal. Bronze The Best Squad Clear a Squad Mission on Hard. Silver Let’s Party! Attend 25 parties.

*Private parties excluded Silver We Are FOAMSTARS! Reach player level 25. Gold

Is There No Platinum Trophy?

Foamstars only has a total of 12 Trophies on PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5. There are nine bronze trophies, two silver, and a measly single gold trophy for the game. Players will be surprised to learn that Foamstars has no Platinum trophy whatsoever.

The lack of a Platinum Trophy may be kinda lame, but the trophies that are here are not unreasonable to obtain. In fact, all the trophies in Foamstars consist of activities and feats that most players can reasonably do by level 25. This is a fairly simple and easy Trophy completion to get, you just can’t say you Platinumed Foamstars.

A Smaller Experience

A new PlayStation title not getting a Platinum Trophy does have precedent, as it has happened with smaller games in the past. The 2023 indie adventure game Seasons: A Letter to the Future lacked any Platinum Trophy and was cheaper at $29.99. Likewise, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Child of Light, and bizarrely enough, Hitman 2 were Platinum-less.

I wouldn’t say this is Sony getting rid of the Platinum trophy. The likely reason that some games don’t have Platinum Trophies is their more diminutive size and cheaper price point. Foamstars is free for all PS Plus members for February and has a retail price of $29.99 starting in March, so get ready to foam it up!

That’s the complete Trophy list for Foamstars. Find out how to customize your character in Foamstars and get excited learning about all the PS5 Exclusives releasing in 2024 here on Twinfinite.