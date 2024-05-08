How To Play Arena Breakout Infinite Beta

Arena Breakout Infinite is the latest extraction shooter on the market, and the sequel to hit mobile title Arena Breakout, bringing the game to PC. Luckily, you might not have that much longer to wait. Here’s How to access the Arena Breakout Infinite Beta.

How To Get Into the Arena Breakout Infinite Beta

There are three different methods to take part in the Infinite Breakout Arena beta. The good news is that all methods are fairly simple, but there’s an element of luck with all of them.

Method 1 – Arguably the simplest method of the three. All you have to do is go to the game’s official website and sign up for the beta. Until the end of the test, the team behind the game will be sending out invitations to randomly selected players in batches. Participants will be alerted via email, so be sure to check your spam folder.

Method 2 – Starting from May 10th, you can take part in official Twitch Drop events to have a chance of winning Steam Keys. Level Infinite will be advertising these events on Arena Breakout Infinite’s website, as well as on their official social pages, so keep your eyes peeled.

Method 3 – Level Infinite will be giving a limited number of Steam Keys on their official social pages, as well as through streamers they’re collaborating with. Again, you can keep an eye on the official website, as well as social pages, for news.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee you’ll be invited to take part in the beta. It’s also worth noting that the beta test is currently only available to players in the USA, Canada, UK, and Singapore. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to keep an eye on the minimum requirements if you want to take part.

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT or Arc A580

Video memory: 6GB

DirectX version: 12

