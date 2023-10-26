How to Make Quays in Cities Skylines 2

The various worlds of Cities Skylines 2 often feature a breezy coastline, whether it be the Archipelago Haven or Barrier Island. With that being said, you may want to spruce up these semi-dull areas by making a quay, and we’re here to show how this can be done.

Cities Skylines 2 Quay Builds, Explained

Although there aren’t any quays in Cities Skylines 2, you can construct these builds for aesthetic purposes to at least bring more life into these watery destinations. All you need to do is utilize the Landscaping tools and roads to craft these unique places. It won’t be as easy to achieve as it was in CS1, but it can still be done with the proper setup.

Once you’ve picked out an area for the build, start flattening it with the Level Terrain tool to make a pathway for the road. Sometimes, you won’t need to flatten it out at all with the pre-made landscape, allowing you to get an early start on your creation. Then, you can put down the road as close to the edge as possible, just before the water point line.

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd. via Twinfinite

Now, players can use the Shift Terrain Tool with a low strength of 25 percent and then start getting rid of the terrain around the roads to create more of a quay layout (hold the right button on your mouse.) You can also extend the pathway as much as you can, but be wary of going out of bounds.

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd. via Twinfinite

You can adjust the terrain around it with the tools to get a more suitable look and connect the road to your main highway. This will allow people to drive and walk on it, and you can start setting up businesses or whichever zone you prefer to include more activities for your citizens.

Now that you know how to make a quay in Cities Skylines 2, you can check out more tips and tricks for the game by exploring the relevant links below, including how to fix High rent.