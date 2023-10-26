When it comes to living in a city, there can be many factors for residents to consider. A great transport network, having good amenities, and of course, reasonable rent. For players looking to ensure a good living for all folks, here’s how to fix high rent in Cities Skylines 2.

Rent in Cities Skylines 2

Before jumping into the solution, it is vital to understand just how rent works in Cities: Skylines 2. The price of staying within the city is determined by:

Land value

Naturally, the more highly desirable a piece of land is, the higher the rent is. This means places near parks and other amenities will charge a higher price for your people staying or working there.

Building level

Starter buildings are never going to cost as much in rent compared to upgraded ones, so the more upscale a place of residence or work is, the higher the costs.

Zone type

When choosing to zone for specific densities, take note of how it impacts rent. The lower the density of a zone, the higher the rent a family has to pay.

How Do You Fix High Rent in Cities Skylines 2?

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

With so many factors to consider, there are a variety of options players can take to reduce the possibility of folks complaining about high rent in their city. These include:

Reducing taxes on the various zones will also reduce the rent incurred. The downside is that your income will drop as well.

will also reduce the rent incurred. The downside is that your income will drop as well. Making the area less desirable will also reduce rent, although it may not be worth it to lose access to key city services.

will also reduce rent, although it may not be worth it to lose access to key city services. Bulldozing the current building and waiting for a new one to replace it. This will reset the rent, but also, the levels that the building may have accrued.

and waiting for a new one to replace it. This will reset the rent, but also, the levels that the building may have accrued. Improve education levels across the city to ensure that people have access to better jobs. This will make paying rent and getting necessities much easier.

across the city to ensure that people have access to better jobs. This will make paying rent and getting necessities much easier. Mix up your density when it comes to zones. Having a good mix of low, medium, and high-density areas will give people options, and reduce the chances of such issues.

That’s all there is to fixing the problem of high rent in Cities: Skylines 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides like how to rotate buildings and the best graphical settings. Otherwise, please search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.