How to Fix “Not Enough Customers” in Cities Skylines 2

Like real life, Cities Skylines 2 requires a balanced workflow system that keeps both the employees and customers happy. But, sometimes, you can run into the “not enough customers” issue, preventing you from earning the necessary funds.

Fortunately, you can address this problem in a few ways, and we’re here to show you the steps you need to take to achieve them.

Cities Skylines 2 Not Enough Customers Solution

To fix the “not enough customers” issue in Cities Skylines 2, you can try one of the following methods:

Reduce the size of your commercial zones.

Add parking lots near commercial zones.

Utilize public transportation.

Wait for your city to grow.

One of the first things you’ll need to watch out for is overdoing the commercial zones within your world. If you have too much in one area, you may need to balance out the ratio by adding more residential buildings. The more people in your city, the more chances you’ll generate revenue for your businesses.

Reddit user SingleTrackEnthusist has suggested adding parking lots to these builds, as this can help provide more options for patrons. You can also use the public transportation system to make traveling much more manageable.

Other than these techniques, players may need to fast-forward time to quicken the building process. I simply waited for everything to run its course (while maintaining the balance for zones), and then the problem eventually faded over time.

Not everyone will be happy during certain intervals, so you’ll just need to work at it bit by bit until things run smoother. It will be a gradual process, but in due time, you’ll produce a functional city that doesn’t overindulge in one specific zoning category.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you clear the issue with the "not enough customers" notifications, and you can learn more tips and tricks by finding out how to fix flickering problems.