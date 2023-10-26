One of the more exciting things to come in Cities: Skylines 2 is the much-improved road system. For players seeking a method on how to reverse road direction in Cities: Skylines 2, this guide will show you the way.

Not only is the AI more adept at using different lanes, but players have more options to create the transit network of their dreams using the new roads. Depending on how your city is structured, sometimes it makes sense to have one-way roads; other times, it may require a four-lane main thoroughfare. Regardless, the game makes it easy to change your mind should the need arise.

Reversing Road Direction in Cities Skylines 2

If you have started out using one-way roads in Cities: Skylines 2, there will certainly be occasions when a change in direction becomes inevitable. It is not the end of the world where the bulldozer has to come out, in fact, the game makes it quite easy to twist things around. All players have to do is:

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

Open up the road menu, and enable the Replace tool. It is the rightmost button under the Tool Mode section.

It is the rightmost button under the Tool Mode section. Now, highlight the problematic road in question, and hold down the left mouse button with another one-way road type selected.

Depending on the original direction of the road, drag the cursor in the opposite direction.

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

If done correctly, this will allow you to change the direction of the one-way road easily, just as you would when trying to rotate a building.

Why Use One-Way Roads in Cities: Skylines 2?

Since it can be troublesome to rely on one-way roads, players might be thinking if it’s worth all the trouble. The answer is yes, to a certain extent.

Such roads, when used correctly, will bring relief to those that need to travel to a destination without having to worry about additional traffic that can come from adjoining roads going in all sorts of directions. Using one-way roads can keep the traffic flowing so that businesses and the like can continue running without causing a bottleneck.

Use one-way roads to divert traffic smartly, before joining up with bigger roads, this will help you keep a lid on things while still having the option of changing directions in the future.

That's all there is to reversing road direction in Cities: Skylines 2.