How to Make Navia’s Special Dish in Genshin Impact

Like most Genshin Impact characters, Navia can cook and even has her own Special Dish. Since the game won’t inform you which base meal you need to make, you can read our handy guide to find out about what recipe you must unlock and the required ingredients.

Genshin Impact Navia’s Pick What You Like! Recipe

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Navia‘s Special Dish is called Pick What You Like!, and it is the alternate version of the Rainbow Macarons. You can purchase the recipe from a host named Sanguinetti, who’s working in Hotel Debord in the Court of Fontaine. It costs 5,000 Mora, and you can also buy a bunch of other Fontaine dish recipes from him.

In order to make the Rainbow Macarons dish, you will need to gather these ingredients:

Bird Egg ×3

Sugar ×2

Almond ×2

Bulle Fruit ×1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can get Bird Eggs by stealing from various bird nests in the wild. If you are too lazy, you can purchase some from Draff’s shop for 200 Mora or go on Expeditions. Sugar is another easy ingredient to obtain since you can process two Sweet Flowers at any cooking station to get one.

The best place to acquire Almonds is from the Second Life General Goods Shop in Liyue. You can get one for 120 Mora, and Dongshen will sell 100 of them every day.

Lastly, the hardest ingredient to obtain for this recipe is Bulle Fruit, which can only be found in Fontaine. Unlike other materials, you can only harvest them from wild trees, and there are 45 of them in the wild.

I recommend visiting the Echoes of the Deep Ties Domain north of the Court of Fontaine. There are several groups of Bulle Fruit shrubs near this area, and you should be able to get around ten.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Navia’s Special Dish. Twinfinite has more Genshin Impact content you may want to check out before leaving, such as our guide on the top five fun but not meta teams that you may want to try.