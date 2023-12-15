How to Make Money Fast in House Flipper 2

If you’re an active House Flipper 2 player, then you know that besides the need to earn money, you have to be careful when it comes to its preservation. In this guide, we will show you how to earn money fast in House Flipper 2.

How To Earn Money Fast in House Flipper 2

In the early stages of the game, you need to earn as much money as possible. That’s because house renovation and sales won’t bring you a lot of money at first. There are several ways you can save and earn money in House Flipper 2.

Sell Unnecessary Items

With every task you get, in most cases, you will have to get rid of several items in your inventory to clear space. You can use that to your advantage and sell them, because you can earn a bunch of cash by selling stuff, even if it’s broken. Equip your Flipper and make the sale!

Buy Cheapest Household Items

For this way of making money, you have to be a little sneaky and try not to make your customers angry. Namely, if the client has not explicitly stated which caliber of item they want in a house, then you can use the opportunity and buy the cheapest version of the desired item. That way you will save money and get the job done right.

Complete Assemblies

After finishing the first couple of orders, you will get the option to assemble a particular item. There are three tasks to do in order to complete an assembly:

Finish the objective in the given time

Do a full assembly

Complete Quick Time Events (QTE)

When you successfully complete the assembly, you will get a discount on buying that specific type of item in the future. That’s a good way to save some money down the line.

Unlock Individual Upgrades

We’ve saved the best for last! Unlocking and purchasing individual upgrades is perhaps the most effective way to save money. We present to you several such ways for saving, but also for making a nice amount of money.

Construction Manager : With this upgrade, the price for building walls will be reduced by half.

: With this upgrade, the price for building walls will be reduced by half. Nothing Goes To Waste : The meaningless collecting of trash finally gets a meaning, because you will earn much more money for doing so.

: The meaningless collecting of trash finally gets a meaning, because you will earn much more money for doing so. Selling House Perks : This upgrade has multiple benefits. As you progress further down the skill tree, you’ll earn significantly more money and give a massive boost to your budget.

: This upgrade has multiple benefits. As you progress further down the skill tree, you’ll earn significantly more money and give a massive boost to your budget. Pigment Economy and Paint Saver: With these two upgrades, you will save a lot of money spent on wall painting, because more paint will remain on your Roller.

We have presented you with some of the best ways to save money in House Flipper 2. Of course, we also recommend that you come up with some of your own ways to save as much money as possible, because as you progress through the game, you will need more and more funds.