When Is House Flipper 2 Coming to PS5 & Xbox?

House Flipper is a great game to play both from your desk or your couch, but House Flipper 2 will be launching only on PC on December 14, meaning console players will have to stick with the first game until later. Here’s when House Flipper 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox.

Luckily, House Flipper 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox on March 21, 2024. That’s only about three months after the initial release date, which is a massive improvement from the two years it took the first game to come to console. Providing a clear date and not a wide range of time as to when it’ll come out, like GTA 6, is a good sign that it’ll launch on time and in a stable condition.

Having the extra time spent in development should mean that the console versions should be as polished as possible, especially given the feedback that’ll be received from the public after the initial PC release. The Steam community’s reviews might also have an impact on how well House Flipper 2 will fare with the console community, but sometimes the console releases have fewer issues than those on PC.

House Flipper 2 New Features

Image Source: Frozen District

House Flipper 2 is looking to be a great sequel to the first game, with a new sandbox mode that’ll allow players to build to their heart’s content – brick by brick. Just like sandbox worlds in LEGO Fortnite, you can build without restrictions on what resources you do and don’t have. There will also be new tools that you can use to renovate more efficiently, and to top it off, the graphics are getting a revamp as well.

The sandbox mode will allow players to not only create their own houses, but they can also design quests for friends to play in those houses. You’re able to share these quests through mod.io, and being that mod.io is compatible with both consoles and PC, this will likely work across different platforms.

Those are the details regarding House Flipper 2’s console release. From the looks of what we’ve seen so far, between the graphics and the freedom to build as you please, it should be a great time for both laid back and hands-on players alike. Speaking of houses, check out our review of the Sims 4 For Rent if you’re looking for more.