How to Make Iron Spike in Pax Dei

Learning how to make an Iron Spike in Pax Dei is, surprisingly, one of the most difficult things in the game. This decorative item is important for kitting out your base, but finding the right skills and items to build it can be confusing. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process!

Pax Dei Iron Spike Recipe

To craft an Iron Spike in Pax Dei, you need to use one Iron Bar at a Forge or Basic Forge. However, it’s not as simple as heading to the Forge and placing Iron Bars down.

Firstly, you need to have leveled up your Blacksmithing skill to at least level 1. Then, you can approach a Forge or Basic Forge and interact with it – though using the former will be better. That’s because the success rate for crafting Iron Spikes is only 50%, so it’s best to use the best equipment. Making the Iron Spike is ranked as a 5 for difficulty, so don’t be surprised if your first few attempts are unsuccessful.

If you get lucky and manage to succeed in the crafting roll, it adds one Iron Spike to your inventory. You can then use it in further crafting or decoration as you see fit.

How to Get Iron Bars

Interestingly, the most difficult part of making Iron Spikes in Pax Dei is getting their constituent element, Irons Bars in the first place.

To make Iron Bars, you need to use one Iron Ingot at a Stone Anvil, Basic Forge, or Forge. It’s a much easier recipe at just 2 difficulty, so you should have no problem farming plenty of Iron Bars to eventually convert to Spikes.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Pax Dei, check out how to get copper and how to get flint. We’ve also got a guide on the best starting locations in Pax Dei.

