In a game like Pax Dei that’s so heavily focused on scavenging, finding specific metals is crucial. If you are having problems finding them, then let’s see all about how to get copper in Pax Dei so you can get your crafting done. Keep reading to find out all you need!

How Do You Get Copper in Pax Dei?

Just like their close siblings tin and iron, copper in Pax Dei is also found in rocks that you will have to crack open.

But how do you recognize copper ore? You can tell that a rock contains copper by its brownish veins or spots on the outside. If you find one, then you just have to get to work with your pickaxe.

Keep in mind that copper rocks are definitely tougher than the rest, so you might want to think about upgrading your starting stone pickaxe. An iron stone pickaxe just does quicker work, while if you are just swinging with your basic tool, it might take you several seconds to crack that rock open. Once it’s cracked, the copper will show up in your inventory automatically.

Where to Find Copper Ore

Naturally, there is not one precise of where to find copper Ore, as it depends on which server and map you are playing on. But generally, it’s a good idea to start zooming in on the map around mountains and outcroppings.

On the map, rocks containing these minerals will show up usually in groups, so ideally you want to start scouting around your location. In no time, you’ll know which rocks you can come back to when you need copper as well as tin and iron, which are generally much easier to find.

That's all we have for you on how to get copper in Pax Dei.

