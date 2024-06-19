Pax Dei Best Starting Location

Looking for the best starting location in Pax Dei? In this medieval multiplayer game from Mainframe Industries, where you plant your base is crucial. Since it’s an MMO, there’s nothing to stop more advanced players from laying waste to your base if it’s in a vulnerable position. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a few good options for starting out.

Where Is the Best Starting Location in Pax Dei?

The best starting location in Pax Dei is Ulaid. This region is to the north of the map, neatly tucked away from some of the more competitive spots.

So, why Ulaid? Well, tucked away to the north of the map it’s organically further away from the map’s center points, where top-level players vie for control of regions like Down and Shire. On top of that, it has all the resources and POIs that early-level players will require as you establish your base for the first time.

Within Ulaid there are eight Respawn Shrines, meaning if you die there’s a good chance you can get back to your base quite easily. Alongside that, in Ulaid you’ll find the Petra Dei Holy Site, which is one of the most sought-after areas of the entire Pax Dei map.

Lastly, there are a couple of small-to-medium-sized caves within the Ulaid region. These are filled with loot and resources crucial for purchasing the first few upgrades to your camp, ensuring you can start smoothly.

Other Starting Locations

If the Ulaid region is slightly too bare-bones for you, there are some good alternatives for intermediate players. For a challenge, you can check out the Wiht region to the south of the map. It’s similarly populated with Respawn Shrines but also contains Windmills and Empires to harness. That said, it’s quite far from the center of the map, so you’ll have to travel quite far to get into any conflict.

As you get better at the game, you can then build bases in Gael to the west and Down to the center. Both regions are much more central and competitive, but the quantity of valuable resources increases the further inland you go.

That's all for this guide!

