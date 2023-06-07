How to Make Hanging Signs in Minecraft
Give your house a little more flair.
After all these years, Minecraft is still coming out with meaningful updates that add cool new items. While the game constantly adds new biomes and creates, it also adds neat things to improve your house. Who doesn’t love a bit of extra decoration? Here’s how to make hanging signs in Minecraft.
Before you start trying to make this, double check that your game is updated to version 1.20. The hanging sign was not in the game before this update, so this recipe won’t work in a previous version.
Minecraft Hanging Signs Recipe
For hanging signs, you’ll need to gather a few things, but the recipe is a little different. While for most woodworking you need planks, this time you need stripped logs. For these you need an axe, as you’ll need to peel the bark off before actually mining it. You need at least six of these to create one set of six hanging signs. Oak or spruce are the most common trees and stripped logs from either will work.
You’ll also have to mine up some iron to make iron ingots. Just to be on the safe side, enough to make five to 10 iron ingots should do it.
Take the ingots in your inventory and craft them into iron nuggets. One iron ingot will make nine iron nuggets, and that’s enough for now.
Next step is to use a crafting table and create two chains. The recipe for this is a straight line of iron nugget, iron ingot, and one last iron nugget.
Finally, put the two chains at the top left and right corners of the crafting table menu with six stripped logs filling in the bottom two rows of the crafting table. This will make you a hanging sign!
This is everything you need to know regarding how to make hanging signs in Minecraft. For more Minecraft guides, take a look at our links below.
About the author
- How to Make Bamboo Mosaic Blocks in Minecraft
- How to Fix Minecraft Launcher Not Updating
- Where to Find Camels in Minecraft
- How to Make a Chiseled Bookshelf in Minecraft
- When Will Minecraft 1.20 Come Out?