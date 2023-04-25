How to Make a Boat in Minecraft
Cruise down the Overworld’s coast.
Minecraft’s vast oceans are one of the largest regions in the game, filled with natural resources and formidable enemies. Yet, when players begin exploring these areas, it can be difficult to get across them quickly with the relatively slow swimming mechanics. To help with this, we’ll show you how to make a boat in Minecraft to boost your traveling speed.
Boat Recipe in Minecraft, Explained
Players can make a boat in Minecraft with a wooden shovel and five wooden planks of their choice via the Crafting Table. The Wooden Shovel can be crafted with two sticks and one wooden plank, which can be collected from trees. You can use any wood to create a boat, such as Oak, Spruce, and Birch, altering the color design of the tool based on your decision.
Once the boat has been crafted, you can hop in and control it once you place the tool in the water. Another player can join in for the ride, but they won’t have the option to steer it. Keep in mind that mobs can go inside boats, and you may need to eliminate them to access them.
If you want to move a Villager, you can place a boat near them, and they will automatically go on top of it, allowing you to guide them to your preferred destination.
How to Craft a Boat With a Chest in Minecraft
Tired of your inventory filling up while venturing around Minecraft? Then, the boat with a chest is the perfect item for you. With this tool, you’ll be able to store the treasures you collect along the way. Players can also transfer a load of weapons and food without the hassle of their pockets being too full. So, if you want to know how to make this variation, here’s a step-by-step guide:
- Collect wood from trees.
The main ingredient for a boat with a chest is wood. Go to the nearest trees and chop some down. Any tree should suffice; it’s more of a matter of preference if you want a particular colored boat.
- Craft a boat and a chest.
After you’ve obtained enough wood, go to a Crafting Table and make one boat and one chest.
- Craft the boat with a chest.
After successfully making the required ingredients, it’s time to make the final product. Search for the boat with a chest in the Crafting Table menu, and the hot item is now yours.
Now that you know how to craft a boat in Minecraft, you can use it to explore the world. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make your own Minecraft skin.
