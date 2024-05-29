Levelling up in Killer Klowns From Outer Space can unlock new characters, skills, and cosmetics! If you are looking to gain as much XP per match as possible, then we have some handy tips. Read on to find out how to level up fast in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

How to Level Up Quickly in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The best way to level up in Killer Klowns From Outer Space is the most obvious way: play as much as you can! But not only that – while you are playing make sure you get involved with every aspect of the game. No matter which side you are playing as, Klown or Human, keep busy and interact with everything. You get XP for most actions performed so it is worth constantly running about to find something to do.

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

When you play as a Klown, you get small amounts of XP for small actions such as spawning a Lackey. You get larger XP for significant actions like killing or hooking a Human. As a Human, it is a similar deal. Humans gain small amounts of XP for looting containers and larger XP for unlocking escape routes.

Klowns & Humans XP Actions

Here are some examples of the actions in each match and the XP gained:

Klown Action XP Gained Human Action XP Gained Lackey Spawned 25 XP Loot Container 25 XP Stun Human 25 XP Distraction 25 XP Recovery 25 XP Melee Kill 250 XP Cocoon Assist 50 XP Lackey Kill 250 XP Down Human 50 XP Match Complete 250 XP Match Complete 250 XP Escape Assist 250 XP Hit Human 315 XP Give Gift via Hand of Fate 200 XP Cocoon Human 300 XP Clear Cotton Candy (100%) 500 XP Klownality 350 XP Discover an Escape 500 XP Suffocation 500 XP Barrier Destroyed 500 XP Large Victory 750 XP Escape Unlocked 750 XP Upgrade a Generator Fully 1,000 XP Klown Killed 1150 XP

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

The easiest way to help every player in the game level up is to start a private lobby. This way you can communicate with each other about what you need to do, and how best to allow all players to gain as much XP as possible. In a private match, players can arrange to stun, knock out, and kill each other in turns, allowing others to revive them.

To make the most out of your gameplay, check out some of our Klown and Human tips and tricks!

