Killer Klowns From Outer Space_ The Game level up
Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite
How to Level Up Fast in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Level up quick!
Rowan Jones
Published: May 29, 2024 10:28 am

Levelling up in Killer Klowns From Outer Space can unlock new characters, skills, and cosmetics! If you are looking to gain as much XP per match as possible, then we have some handy tips. Read on to find out how to level up fast in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

How to Level Up Quickly in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The best way to level up in Killer Klowns From Outer Space is the most obvious way: play as much as you can! But not only that – while you are playing make sure you get involved with every aspect of the game. No matter which side you are playing as, Klown or Human, keep busy and interact with everything. You get XP for most actions performed so it is worth constantly running about to find something to do.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space_ The Game escape bunker
Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

When you play as a Klown, you get small amounts of XP for small actions such as spawning a Lackey. You get larger XP for significant actions like killing or hooking a Human. As a Human, it is a similar deal. Humans gain small amounts of XP for looting containers and larger XP for unlocking escape routes.

Klowns & Humans XP Actions

Here are some examples of the actions in each match and the XP gained:

Klown ActionXP GainedHuman ActionXP Gained
Lackey Spawned25 XPLoot Container25 XP
Stun Human25 XPDistraction25 XP
Recovery25 XPMelee Kill250 XP
Cocoon Assist50 XPLackey Kill250 XP
Down Human50 XPMatch Complete250 XP
Match Complete 250 XPEscape Assist250 XP
Hit Human315 XPGive Gift via Hand of Fate200 XP
Cocoon Human300 XPClear Cotton Candy (100%)500 XP
Klownality350 XPDiscover an Escape500 XP
Suffocation500 XPBarrier Destroyed500 XP
Large Victory750 XPEscape Unlocked750 XP
Upgrade a Generator Fully1,000 XPKlown Killed1150 XP
Killer Klowns From Outer Space_ The Game weapons 3
Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

The easiest way to help every player in the game level up is to start a private lobby. This way you can communicate with each other about what you need to do, and how best to allow all players to gain as much XP as possible. In a private match, players can arrange to stun, knock out, and kill each other in turns, allowing others to revive them.

To make the most out of your gameplay, check out some of our Klown and Human tips and tricks!

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.