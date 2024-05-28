Killer Klowns from Outer Space features a team of three Klowns going up against a team of seven humans, making for a chaotic, terrifying, and hysterical multiplayer experience, but does it allow you to team up with people you know? Here’s how to play with friends in Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Playing With Friends in Killer Klowns from Outer Space

You can play with your friends in both private matches and using the quickplay option.

The key difference between the two modes is that in quickplay, other players will be able to join your lobby. In a private lobby, it’s purely people in your party.

From the Friends option in your lobby, you can create a party, and from there either go into a private lobby or click the quickplay option, in which case your players will be assigned to a random lobby together – or, presumably, an empty lobby if none are available for your full party.

The caveat is that in public matches, the roles are randomly assigned. As such, you won’t get to choose your role, and you can just as easily find yourself going against your friends as being on the same team.

Playing with friends does offer one significant advantage: You’ll be able to discuss tactics and loadouts beforehand. In Killer Klowns, you aren’t able to change your loadout from the lobby, and when you’re assigned the Klown role you’re not able to see what your fellow Klowns are bringing to the table. You can discuss this openly of course, but that risks losing the element of surprise. If you and your friends end up as Klowns, you’ll have the advantage of knowing how your skills can compliment each other. Meanwhile, if you end up on different teams, you’ll know how to counter each other.

