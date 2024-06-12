How to Leave Division in Type Soul

There are a lot of different divisions to try out in Type Soul, each coming with its own benefits. Of course, if you want to change your current one, you’ll have to know how to leave it. So, let’s find out how to leave a division in Type Soul and everything you need to know about it. Let’s dive in!

How Do You Leave a Division in Type Soul?

In order to leave your current division in Type Soul you need to speak to a particular NPC. Their name is Khaotxc (we don’t know how to pronounce it either). Interact with them and ask to leave. They will ask for confirmation, so just say yes and there you have it, you have left that division. But now the problem is: how do you find this Khaotxc character?

First, let’s start with how he looks. He has black hair, in a spikey kind of hairdo, he wears a white star on the front of his shirt, and he has black and white stripes on his sleeves. He has a big sword on his back as well. You might have seen him while wandering around, but the problem is that if you’ve forgotten where he was, it might be a bit more difficult to find him again.

So let’s look at several possible landmarks that give you clues as to where he is hanging around:

Look for the stone archway: Right before you get to the stone archway, after the lantern and the staircase you might find him leaning against the wall on the right.

Follow the Second Division icon: Follow this flower-like symbol on the map (press ‘,’ or comma to show icons on the map) and then go right when you see a big path with what appears to be an entryway.

Big tower with yellow roof: Khaotxc is really close to that tower, which is also next to a small wooden ladder.

That’s all you need to know on how to leave your division in Type Soul. For more information on the game, check out our guides on how to meditate and how to get Vastocar.

