How to Leave Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

After you’ve put in a hard day’s work, you can sit back and relax at your temporary home base to replenish your party’s health and abilities. However, by the time you have to return to the battlefield, you’ll notice that there isn’t a clear way out of the establishment, differing from other areas. Fortunately, we’re here to help you break free from this destination by showing you how to leave camp in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Exit Camp in BG3

To leave your home base in Baldur’s Gate 3, select the Camp and Resting Menu in your character’s slot and press the ‘Leave Camp’ option. Controller users can also find this selection in the Shortcut Menu, where it has its own designated slot.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you leave the destination, you’ll return to the same area where you set up the base, allowing you to continue your adventure in a more refreshed state. If players have enough camp resources (food and Supply Packs), they can completely restore the party’s stats through the Long Rest option. Nevertheless, you can always choose Quick Rest when you don’t want to go through the hassle of setting it up.

Before you exit a camp, it’s recommended to speak to all your Companions to gather information and unlock quests, given that several storylines can only be accessed through these bases. Players can also ask a member to stay behind to place a new character in their party, who will be marked with a green-colored icon on the mini-map.

Those who want a complete overview of this temporary base can check out our camp guide to learn more about resting and conversation gameplay.

Now that you know how to leave camp in Baldur's Gate 3, you can discover alternative ways to heal your character through our revive guide.