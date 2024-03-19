How to Increase Homestead Coziness Rating in Lightyear Frontier

Home is where the heart is and in Lightyear Frontier it is also where you get cozy. You can boost your coziness rating to gain special boosts but how does this work? Find out below how to increase your homestead coziness rating in Lightyear Frontier.

How to Increase Coziness Rating in Lightyear Frontier

In Lightyear Frontier, you increase your Coziness Rating by building and decorating within the Homestead boundary.

When you stand within the Homestead boundary, you will see a house icon and a number. This shows your Homestead level. At first, you will only have a tent and a campfire, but eventually, you level up enough to build a house or even a mansion! The bigger your house, the larger your boundary and the more decorations and buildings you can place inside.

Homestead decor is crafted using materials such as wood and clay, and is crafted via the build menu. You can make items like garden gnomes, laundry tubs, washing lines, fences and outhouses!

Each item of decor you place inside the boundary increases your coziness rating and gives you little boosts. As you increase the size of your Homestead you will be able to increase the benefits gained from its coziness rating. The bonus effects of your coziness rating include:

Keen Eye (gained when you have a Small Tent with level 1 Coziness): a chance to find additional resources in the wild.

(gained when you have a Small Tent with level 1 Coziness): a chance to find additional resources in the wild. Animal Friend (gained when you have a Small Cabin with level 2 Coziness): Animals have a chance to dig up additional resources when fed.

(gained when you have a Small Cabin with level 2 Coziness): Animals have a chance to dig up additional resources when fed. Critical Strike (gained when you have a House with level 3 Coziness): Spike Saw strikes and swings have a chance to deal additional damage.

