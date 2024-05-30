Yi using the medicinal pipe in Nine Sols
How to Heal in Nine Sols

Yi is just so squishy. Maybe because he is a cat?
Published: May 30, 2024 11:34 am

If you’re playing Nine Sols for the first time, then you’ll be losing HP left and right, mostly against elite enemies and those explosive red bugs. So, how do you recover from that? You’ll learn that and more in our guide on how to heal in Nine Souls.

All Ways to Heal in Nine Sols

Medicine Pipe

Medicinal pipe in inventory in Nine Sols
In Nine Sols, the first method of healing you have available is the Medicine Pipe. It’s there by default, and you can use it as soon as the intro scene finishes, even though you can’t even see the HUD at that point and the pipe’s remaining charges.

It regens 50% of your HP, and you get two charges at the start. You will get options to upgrade it’s healing effects and charge count later as you progress through the game. To refill the pipe, you can either rest at a Root Node or use a Pipe Refill Station, which you’ll recognize by its bright green color and almost eggplant-like shape.

Root Node

Root node in Nine Sols
While Root Nodes can recharge your pipe, they can also be used as a way of healing in Nine Sols. They will always refill your HP to full, and just one rest is enough for that. You can also use them for other purposes, such as skill upgrades, jade activations, and fast travel.

Skills & Perks

Skill tree in Nine Sols
Another means of healing in Nine Sols, though not a straightforward one, is via skills and different perks you unlock. Going after them can hurt you in the early game, as the best utility skills are also towards the top of the skill tree. So, unless you’re really struggling to stay alive, I advise you to put off taking HP regen skills for later.

That sums up all we have on how to heal in Nine Sols. If you’re struggling with something else in-game, like how to defeat guardian statues, check out the Nine Sols section of Twinfinite, where you’ll find answers to that and all other questions you might have about this taopunk world.

Nine Sols
