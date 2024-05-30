Yi's location on the map in Nine Sols
Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite
How to Fast Travel in Nine Sols

New Kunlun has some serious tech.
The more you learn about New Kunlun, the more you’ll think: whoa, this world is massive. Well, it’s probably even bigger than you think, and traversing it on Yi’s small though nimble feet is going to take you a while. So, to help you out, we prepared a comprehensive guide on how fast travel works and how you should utilize it in Nine Sols.

How Fast Travel Works in Nine Sols

First off, to unlock fast travel in Nine Sols, you’ll have to reach the Four Seasons Pavilion, which is located northeast of the New Kunlun Central Hall. You can just beeline to the right of the elevator, and you’ll reach a massive golden door. Explore the pavilion to unlock teleportation and other neat features.

Now, once you’ve unlocked the Root Node at the Pavilion, you can start using it as your main fast travel point in Nine Sols. Go to any Root Node on the map and interact with it to access its services. At the bottom now, you should have an option to select Pavilion, which will take you back to your base.

You can then interact with the Pavilion Root Node, and at the bottom, you’ll have the Last Node option, which, you guessed it, will teleport you back to the previous node you used. Now, you’re probably wondering: can I fast-travel between two random nodes? Well, the answer is no. In Nine Sols, fast travel works only between the Pavilion and your last visited node. That might change in the future with updates, but for now, that’s it.

Anyway, you should now know how to travel around the map a bit faster in Nine Sols. For more tips and tricks regarding this taopunk masterpiece, visit the Nine Sols section of our website. Also, be sure to read our guide on how to use green orbs, as it’s a must-know mechanic that will help you out immensely.

